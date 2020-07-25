FCG Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

FCG Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,309 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 9.7% of FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. FCG Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $37,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $215.39. The stock had a trading volume of 397,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,288. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $140.84 and a 1-year high of $222.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.39.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

