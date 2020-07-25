FCG Advisors LLC Sells 12,573 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

FCG Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,573 shares during the quarter. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 191,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63,818 shares during the period. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

QQQ traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $255.56. 54,054,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,320,296. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.80. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $269.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.424 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.