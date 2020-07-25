FCG Advisors LLC Sells 13,550 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

FCG Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,550 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.3% of FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $322.13. 3,414,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,951,020. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $340.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $314.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.