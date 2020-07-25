FCG Advisors LLC Sells 3,785 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF)

FCG Advisors LLC lessened its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 39.1% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 29,486 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 52.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 401,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 137,200 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 21.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 102,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCSF traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.61. The stock had a trading volume of 116,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,025. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $496.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.60. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $20.35.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $51.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.41 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a positive return on equity of 8.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.07%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCSF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $20.50 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BCS downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

