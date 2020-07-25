FCG Advisors LLC Sells 5,677 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

FCG Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 48.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,677 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of VEU traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.00. 2,679,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,896,459. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $54.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average of $47.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

