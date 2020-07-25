FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth about $619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $1,456,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,417 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,942.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $18,333,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,550 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,258. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.04. 1,535,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,230,155. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $176.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.39. The stock has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on FedEx from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BofA Securities lifted their target price on FedEx from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on FedEx from $153.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on FedEx from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.08.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

