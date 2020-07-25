First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Barclays

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FAF. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on First American Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First American Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First American Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First American Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered First American Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. First American Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.29.

NYSE:FAF traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.34. The stock had a trading volume of 949,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,789. First American Financial has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.06.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 21.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 2,029.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in First American Financial by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

