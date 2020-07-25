FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 6.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

NYSE:FE opened at $29.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.43. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $52.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FE shares. Evercore ISI downgraded FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.93.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

