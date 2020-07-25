Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The natural resource company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.12. 25,736,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,748,340. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.15.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.40 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Recommended Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.