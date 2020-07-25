General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lessened its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 95.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 91.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.85.

Shares of GD stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.15. 787,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.94. The company has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

