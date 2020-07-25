Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,588 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 11.5% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $22,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.69. 2,358,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,766,286. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.31.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.