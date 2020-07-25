Hahn Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Hahn Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,584 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial accounts for approximately 1.8% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Fidelity National Financial worth $11,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,189,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,866,000 after acquiring an additional 169,237 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 26.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,991,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,602 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 83.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,824,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,143,000 after buying an additional 1,736,871 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,757,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,498,000 after buying an additional 698,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $158,261,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FNF traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,205,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,654. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.34. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Compass Point lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 256,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $8,351,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,470,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $845,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,467,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,230,421 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

