Hahn Capital Management LLC Has $14.64 Million Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Hahn Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,844 shares during the quarter. Albemarle comprises about 2.4% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Albemarle worth $14,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $13,845,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.04. The company had a trading volume of 584,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,839. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.46. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $99.40.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $738.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.26 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.50%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.23.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Featured Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.