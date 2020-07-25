Hahn Capital Management LLC Has $30.98 Million Stock Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Hahn Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,965 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and makes up approximately 5.0% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $30,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 3.2% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDX. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $255.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.06.

Shares of BDX traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $271.89. The stock had a trading volume of 603,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,675. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.05%.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $255,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

