Hahn Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 292,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,102 shares during the period. Euronet Worldwide accounts for approximately 4.5% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $28,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 16.8% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 13.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $4,454,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.9% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 26,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.27. 297,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,841. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $167.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.57.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $583.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.50 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EEFT shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.10.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

