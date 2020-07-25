Hahn Capital Management LLC Sells 10,400 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Hahn Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Carter’s accounts for approximately 2.9% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Carter’s worth $18,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 182.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 109.6% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 310,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,037,000 after buying an additional 162,240 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter valued at about $202,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRI. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

NYSE CRI traded up $4.09 on Friday, reaching $89.55. 1,123,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,267. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.26. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $112.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.53.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $514.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.12 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Carter's Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

