Hahn Capital Management LLC Sells 26,234 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Hahn Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,234 shares during the quarter. East West Bancorp accounts for approximately 3.5% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of East West Bancorp worth $21,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,831,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,498 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $206,791,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,049,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,908,000 after purchasing an additional 969,736 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,477,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,766,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,476,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,740,000 after purchasing an additional 318,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EWBC. BidaskClub lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.61. The company had a trading volume of 647,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,011. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $51.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $402.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.87 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 29.90%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

