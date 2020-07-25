Hahn Capital Management LLC Sells 4,417 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Hahn Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,417 shares during the quarter. Mohawk Industries comprises about 1.7% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $10,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.4% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 12.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 167.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,333,000 after buying an additional 88,103 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,722,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MHK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $128.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.95.

In related news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $375,298.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,189. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $1,329,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MHK traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.01. 1,553,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,708. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.62 and a fifty-two week high of $156.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.55.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

