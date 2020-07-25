Hahn Capital Management LLC Sells 5,144 Shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Hahn Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,144 shares during the quarter. Black Knight makes up approximately 1.3% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Black Knight worth $8,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,515,000. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Black Knight by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,456,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,571,000 after purchasing an additional 519,618 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Black Knight by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,197,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,509,000 after purchasing an additional 423,942 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 386.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 486,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,256,000 after acquiring an additional 386,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,003,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,251,000 after acquiring an additional 364,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Black Knight news, CFO Kirk T. Larsen sold 30,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $2,224,829.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,425. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.47 and a 200-day moving average of $68.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 82.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Black Knight Inc has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $77.81.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.59 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 11.16%. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Black Knight Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Black Knight from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Black Knight from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

