HedgePath Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Stock Price Up 4.7%

HedgePath Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) rose 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30, approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 16,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.26.

About HedgePath Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MAYNF)

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Generic Products, Specialty Brands, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International. The company also offers oral drug delivery systems; and contract development and manufacturing services to third-party customers.

