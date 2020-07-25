Heritage Investors Management Corp Buys 16,662 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 339,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,662 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 168,127 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 14,685 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 21,382 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 125,785 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 79,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 425,839 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $14,640,000 after purchasing an additional 112,808 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura decreased their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Securities decreased their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $43.35. 21,835,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,226,654. The stock has a market cap of $197.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.26.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

