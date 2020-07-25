Heritage Investors Management Corp Buys 27,943 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 58.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 27,943 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Leidos were worth $7,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Leidos by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Leidos by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $61,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,121.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $283,545.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,266.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.07. 752,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,229. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.31%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LDOS. ValuEngine lowered Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Leidos from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Leidos from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.31.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

