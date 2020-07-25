Heritage Investors Management Corp Cuts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $9,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 123,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 28,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.21.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $76.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,661,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,809,596. The company has a market cap of $119.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.14. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

