Heritage Investors Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Altria Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,778,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957,880 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 2,712.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,810,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956,319 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,451,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Altria Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,967,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

MO traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.85. 6,186,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,219,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.57. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $52.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

