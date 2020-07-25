Heritage Investors Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,148 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 1.3% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $23,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 23,312 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 119,681 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,487,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price (up from $274.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.77.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $236,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total value of $2,330,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 986,875 shares in the company, valued at $191,651,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,950 shares of company stock worth $8,165,670 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW traded down $4.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $243.77. 516,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $255.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.52.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $1.54. The company had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.52 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

