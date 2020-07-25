Heritage Investors Management Corp Grows Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $12,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 43.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.49. 16,116,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,962,170. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.54. Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

