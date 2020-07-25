Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $21.45 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,512 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises approximately 1.2% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $21,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $676,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 210,224 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,191,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 154,286 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,093,000 after buying an additional 21,028 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,251 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 30,141 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,902,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.69, for a total value of $1,566,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,443,836.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $41,792.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,175.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 637,077 shares of company stock worth $116,087,856 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. OTR Global cut salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on salesforce.com from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.21.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,870,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,932,679. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $202.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $169.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,047.17, a PEG ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.80.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

