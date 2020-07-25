Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $23.96 Million Holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Marriott International comprises 1.4% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned 0.09% of Marriott International worth $23,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Marriott International by 3,613.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.50. 2,341,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,782,807. Marriott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.38 and a 200-day moving average of $103.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 231.22% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.43.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

