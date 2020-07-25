Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $23.96 Million Holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Marriott International comprises 1.4% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned 0.09% of Marriott International worth $23,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Marriott International by 3,613.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MAR traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.50. 2,341,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,782,807. Marriott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.38 and a 200-day moving average of $103.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.60.
MAR has been the subject of several research reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.43.
About Marriott International
Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.
See Also: Federal Reserve
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR).
Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.