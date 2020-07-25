Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $25.47 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up 1.5% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $25,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $161,864.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total transaction of $1,378,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,745,994.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,082 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $144.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,198,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.31. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $147.09.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. G.Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.71.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

