Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $9.31 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,261 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 52,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 5,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.26. The company had a trading volume of 15,971,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,663,664. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.88. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

