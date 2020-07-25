Heritage Investors Management Corp Increases Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $13,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 12,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 9,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.5% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.43. The company had a trading volume of 980,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,276. The firm has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.14.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

