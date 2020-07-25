Heritage Investors Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,748 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $14,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $713,677,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 15.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,556,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,531 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 372,990.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,152,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $470,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,767 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,135,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,734,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,600,997,000 after purchasing an additional 769,205 shares during the period. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.08.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $2.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,548,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,099,512. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.73. The firm has a market cap of $98.06 billion, a PE ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 1.47. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -6.26 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

