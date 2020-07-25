Heritage Investors Management Corp Invests $15.45 Million in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 250,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,454,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.2% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. UBS Group started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Shares of RTX traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,027,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,192,111. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.56.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

