Heritage Investors Management Corp Lowers Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 247,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,147 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 9.3% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 121.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 322,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 176,970 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 120.8% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Schlumberger by 3.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 246,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 75.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $19.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,681,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,187,986. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.50, a PEG ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.69.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $284,434.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $607,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 92,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,987.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,249 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.90 to $17.90 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.03.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

