Heritage Investors Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.3% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $21,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 215,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $67,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 472.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $695,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $738,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.51, for a total transaction of $1,612,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.18, for a total transaction of $18,019,155.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 423,576 shares of company stock valued at $132,907,483. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $3.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $305.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,518,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,671. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $311.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.83. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $122.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $286.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.25.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

