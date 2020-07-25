Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 1,192 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $17,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,255,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,632,002,000 after purchasing an additional 295,599 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,743,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,086,943,000 after acquiring an additional 17,147 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,218,129,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,190,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $963,639,000 after acquiring an additional 53,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $962,549,000 after acquiring an additional 43,802 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.36, for a total transaction of $795,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total transaction of $1,253,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,434 shares of company stock worth $33,578,065. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK traded down $7.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $570.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $592.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $554.13 and its 200-day moving average is $507.03.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Argus increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.17.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

