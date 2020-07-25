Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 4,330 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,378 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.4% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $24,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $551,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 98,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 344,676 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Walmart by 24.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,489 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Walmart by 61.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,039 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $10,275,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,075,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,911,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,141,624. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,345,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,420,575. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $134.13. The firm has a market cap of $371.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.78.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

