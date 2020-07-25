Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 621 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $2,085,957.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,957,146. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,988.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,277,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,206. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.30. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $187.72. The stock has a market cap of $91.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Gordon Haskett cut 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

