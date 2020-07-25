Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hershey makes up about 2.0% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.68. 1,162,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,735. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. Hershey Co has a 12-month low of $109.88 and a 12-month high of $162.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.16.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.18. Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.46%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.50.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $37,920.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

