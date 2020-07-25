Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Given New $150.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HSY. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hershey from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.50.

Get Hershey alerts:

HSY stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,162,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.16. Hershey has a 52-week low of $109.88 and a 52-week high of $162.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 53.46%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total value of $37,920.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 29.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,552,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Hershey by 213.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 509,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,058,000 after purchasing an additional 347,248 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Hershey by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 434,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,515,000 after purchasing an additional 285,398 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,594,000. Finally, AJO LP boosted its stake in Hershey by 296.3% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 356,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,191,000 after purchasing an additional 266,290 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.