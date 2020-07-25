Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cfra downgraded Hershey from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hershey from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hershey from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hershey presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.50.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,735. The company has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.16. Hershey has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $162.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.14.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hershey will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $37,920.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Hershey by 455.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Hershey by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 77,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,446,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares during the period. AXA boosted its position in Hershey by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 135,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

