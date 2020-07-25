Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cfra downgraded Hershey from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hershey from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hershey from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hershey presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.50.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,735. The company has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.16. Hershey has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $162.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.14.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hershey will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $37,920.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Hershey by 455.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Hershey by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 77,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,446,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares during the period. AXA boosted its position in Hershey by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 135,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Read More: What is the yield curve?

Analyst Recommendations for Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit