Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 420,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,370 shares during the quarter. Hexcel makes up about 3.1% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $19,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the first quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Hexcel during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Hexcel by 74.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 118.4% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,810 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $393,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HXL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Hexcel from $80.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Hexcel from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Hexcel stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.65. 619,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,499. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.36.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.