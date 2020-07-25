HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Lifted to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $1.25 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HEXO. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of HEXO from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $1.30 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of HEXO in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of HEXO from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HEXO from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEXO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.55.

NASDAQ:HEXO opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90. HEXO has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $4.95.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEXO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in HEXO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in HEXO by 2,612.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37,620 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in HEXO by 546.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 23,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in HEXO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

