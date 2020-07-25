Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Position Raised by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,730,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,191,334,000 after purchasing an additional 70,899 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,664,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 142,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,229,000 after purchasing an additional 61,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

HON traded down $4.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,347,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,244. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.77. The company has a market cap of $104.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Atlantic Securities lowered Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Langenberg & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.69.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

