Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stock Position Lifted by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 10.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 59,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 90,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 409.9% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $7,324,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on HON shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.69.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $4.30 on Friday, hitting $149.43. 4,347,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,241,244. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.77. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.