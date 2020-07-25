iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL) Shares Bought by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL) by 88.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,892 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned about 0.18% of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 11,236 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.27. 92,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,416. iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $23.72 and a twelve month high of $25.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.24.

