Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC. was founded to build an industry-leading, high-growth, information-based services company by acquiring and growing businesses in advisory, data, business and media information services. ISG’s first acquisition – TPI, the world’s leading data and advisory firm in global sourcing – provides a solid platform upon which to build a prominent, high-growth information-based services company. Based in Stamford, Connecticut, ISG has a proven leadership team with global experience in information-based services and a track record of creating significant value for shareowners, clients and employees. ISG’s strategy is to acquire and grow dynamic, innovative businesses that provide must have information-based services to such sectors as consumer products, retailing, financial services, manufacturing, media, marketing, healthcare, legal, government, telecommunications and technology. “

III has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on Information Services Group from $1.60 to $1.90 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.58.

Shares of NASDAQ III opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. Information Services Group has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.34.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.19 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 8.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Information Services Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in III. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in Information Services Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 6,146,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,550,000 after buying an additional 32,468 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,231,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 43,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,930,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 100,944 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,646,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 9,173 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 530,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 13,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

