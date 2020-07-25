Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Downgraded by Barclays to Underweight

Barclays lowered shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $48.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $58.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on INTC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intel from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $55.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a sell rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $9.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.59. 181,342,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,095,930. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.00 and its 200-day moving average is $59.54. The company has a market capitalization of $214.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 32.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TL Private Wealth lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 13,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

