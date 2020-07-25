Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Downgraded by BofA Securities to Neutral

BofA Securities downgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.55.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $9.81 on Friday, reaching $50.59. The company had a trading volume of 181,342,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,095,930. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.54. The firm has a market cap of $214.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 32.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

