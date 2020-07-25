Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $60.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $70.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on INTC. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Intel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Intel from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.55.

Intel stock traded down $9.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.59. The company had a trading volume of 181,342,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,095,930. The stock has a market cap of $214.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.00 and a 200 day moving average of $59.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 32.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

